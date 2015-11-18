​2,000 year-old gold bars found in China

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ During excavations in the tomb of an ancient family cemetery 2,000 year-old gold bars were found in China.

Report informs citing Xinxua, the tomb belonged to the dynasty of Bata (206 BC 24 AD).

The information says that 25 gold bars in the shape of horse hooves and 50 gold coins were found in the tomb.

According to information, the latest discovery is considered one of the most valuable finds discovered so far on the property of the mentioned dynasty cemetery.

The information indicates that each coin weighs 250 gr, and the bar - 40-250 gr, the treasure was in the three boxes at one of the graves.