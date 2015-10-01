110-year-old afghan refugee arrived to Germany

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ A refugee from Afghanistan, Abdul Quader Azizi, who, according to his daughter, is 110 years old, arrived from Afghanistan to Germany, Report informs referring to foreign media, said on Thursday the television station N-24.

The man and his family of eight has been registered by the police in the city of Passau. As stated by his daughter Salfema Azizi, the family made its way almost 6000 kilometers. Her father doesn’t hear and doesn’t see.

According to the woman, on the way the old man was carried on the hands of family members, young men. The family fled from Afghanistan, Baghlan region, where were killed three Salfema’s brothers.