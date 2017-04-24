World Bank control mission starts visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ World Bank (WB) “Solid Wastes Management Project” control mission visits Azerbaijan today.

Report informs, the Bank’s expert on urban infrastructure of low and middle income countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Kremena Ionkova heads the mission.

The WB officials will have meeting in "Təmiz Şəhər" OJSC and Ministry of Economy.

Notably, mission’s visit will continue until April 28.

Implementation of mentioned project started in 2009 and Karadag and Surakhani polygons have been fully restored, 41 illegal waste areas in Baku have been closed, 3239 multiple size waste containers and 29 waste carrying trucks have been purchased to improve collection and delivery system in the capital. Second phase of the project covered 2014-2016 years.