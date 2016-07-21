Will state of emergency in Turkey affect local airlines? - SURVEY

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Announcement of state of emergency in Turkey will not affect the airlines, carrying out flights from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

Report was told in the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), there is no change of flights in this direction: 'Also after declaration of state of emergency in Turkey, all flights in this direction will be carried out as before'.

Report was informed by the Head of Turkish Airlines (THY) Baku office Seyfullah Ilyas, the company will carry out the flights as usual: 'As our head of state said, stability has been restored in Turkey and flights from Azerbaijan to Turkey will be realized according to the previous schedule as there is no serious threat'.

Notably, Turkey has declared state of emergency of 3 months after the coup attempt. It was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the meeting of Turkish National Security Council and the Council of Ministers. Saying that proclamation of state of emergency is not against democracy, law, freedom at all, Erdoğan stressed that, on the contrary, it is aimed at preserving and strengthening mentioned values.