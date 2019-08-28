Water supply of three Guba villages improved - PHOTO

The ceremony of launching the project on improvement of water supply system of Talaby village of Guba was held on August 28.

Report's northern bureau informs that the project was implemented by public union 'Youth accountants' and the Japanese embassy to Azerbaijan.

As part of the three-month project, a 200 meter deep artesian well was drilled, a new transformer was purchased and power distribution lines were renewed. All the same, two 24t containers have been installed to ensure population with fresh water.

In general, the project will provide nearly 400 villagers, as well the residents of neighbor villages Kharosh and Tokhmar with water. The ceremonial event was attended by chief of Guba executive power Ziyaddin Aliyev, MP Vahid Ahmadov, Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori, chairperson of the Public Union 'Young accountants' Solmaz Aliyeva and villagers.