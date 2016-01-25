Visa centers will be opened at the airports of Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ On February 1, the centers for issuing visas for passengers arriving to Azerbaijan from all international airports will be opened.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC, at these centers citizens of the Gulf countries (Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), as well as Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore will be able to get a single-entry visa for a period stay of 30 days.