 Top
    Close photo mode

    Visa centers will be opened at the airports of Azerbaijan

    Foreign citizens will be able to issue a single visa for a period stay of 30 days

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ On February 1, the centers for issuing visas for passengers arriving to Azerbaijan from all international airports will be opened.

    Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC, at these centers citizens of the Gulf countries (Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), as well as Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore will be able to get a single-entry visa for a period stay of 30 days.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi