Two new bridges will be build on Alat-Astara highway

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azeryolservis' OJSC of the Ministry of Transport will start reconstruction of Shorsulu-Jalilabad (km 80+600 – 110+700 ) part of Alat-Masalli highway soon in the framework of construction project of Alat-Astara-Iran border highway.

Report was told by the Company, length of Shorsulu-Jalilabad part of Alat-Masalli highway, which will be constructed in accordance with I technical level is 30,1 km. Width of separation lane of highway with four (4x3,75 meters) lanes will be 4 meters.

Total width of highway is considered 26,5 meters with road shoulder of 2x3,75 meters (2x0,75 m asphalt covering, 2x3,0 m double bitumen-soaked road-metal) according to the project.

Thickness of Shorsulu-Jalilabad part soil cover of Alat-Masalli highway will be 96 cm.

Two new bridges will be build on the highway according to the project.