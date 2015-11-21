 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two new bridges will be build on Alat-Astara highway

    It will be realized in the framework of construction project of Alat-Astara-Iran border highway

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azeryolservis' OJSC of the Ministry of Transport will start reconstruction of Shorsulu-Jalilabad (km 80+600 – 110+700 ) part of Alat-Masalli highway soon in the framework of construction project of Alat-Astara-Iran border highway.

    Report was told by the Company, length of Shorsulu-Jalilabad part of Alat-Masalli highway, which will be constructed in accordance with I technical level is 30,1 km. Width of separation lane of highway with four (4x3,75 meters) lanes will be 4 meters.

    Total width of highway is considered 26,5 meters with road shoulder of 2x3,75 meters (2x0,75 m asphalt covering, 2x3,0 m double bitumen-soaked road-metal) according to the project.

    Thickness of Shorsulu-Jalilabad part soil cover of Alat-Masalli highway will be 96 cm.

    Two new bridges will be build on the highway according to the project. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi