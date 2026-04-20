Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish MFA: Europe should be active in developing Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 14:59
    Turkish MFA: Europe should be active in developing Middle Corridor

    Serious engagement from Europe is needed to advance the Middle Corridor project, Ambassador Mustafa Pulat, Director of the Department for Central and Northern Europe at Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Report.

    According to him, the Middle Corridor can bring significant advantages to European countries: "This project is not only an alternative route or logistics option for Europe, but also a tool for economic, geopolitical, and strategic transformation."

    Pulat added that the Middle Corridor also represents a strategic gain for Europe in terms of security: "For a long time, Europe has depended mainly on the northern route through Russia for trade with Asia. Countries along the Middle Corridor, especially Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states, are rich in oil, gas, and alternative energy resources, giving Europe access to new energy sources. Through this corridor, Europe will also strengthen its economic presence in the Caucasus and Central Asia."

    The ambassador noted that instability, wars, and crises in the region negatively affect processes related to the Middle Corridor, stressing again the need for Europe's active involvement: "The Middle Corridor will not only bring major benefits to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but will also positively impact all countries joining this route. It is about reviving one of humanity's oldest trade routes. In this sense, it is essential to further develop the corridor within the frameworks of China, the European Union, and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)."

    Middle Corridor Turkish Foreign Ministry Türkiye Europe
    Türkiyə XİN: Orta Dəhlizin inkişafı üçün Avropanın fəal olmasına ehtiyac var
    В МИД Турции заявили о необходимости участия ЕС в развитии Среднего коридора

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed