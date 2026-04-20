Turkish MFA: Europe should be active in developing Middle Corridor

Serious engagement from Europe is needed to advance the Middle Corridor project, Ambassador Mustafa Pulat, Director of the Department for Central and Northern Europe at Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Report.

According to him, the Middle Corridor can bring significant advantages to European countries: "This project is not only an alternative route or logistics option for Europe, but also a tool for economic, geopolitical, and strategic transformation."

Pulat added that the Middle Corridor also represents a strategic gain for Europe in terms of security: "For a long time, Europe has depended mainly on the northern route through Russia for trade with Asia. Countries along the Middle Corridor, especially Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states, are rich in oil, gas, and alternative energy resources, giving Europe access to new energy sources. Through this corridor, Europe will also strengthen its economic presence in the Caucasus and Central Asia."

The ambassador noted that instability, wars, and crises in the region negatively affect processes related to the Middle Corridor, stressing again the need for Europe's active involvement: "The Middle Corridor will not only bring major benefits to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but will also positively impact all countries joining this route. It is about reviving one of humanity's oldest trade routes. In this sense, it is essential to further develop the corridor within the frameworks of China, the European Union, and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)."