Turkish Airlines fires personnel after the coup attempt

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Airlines fired more than 100 employees, including management and cabin crew, as part of a purge at state institutions to root out supporters of an abortive coup, Turkish media reported on Monday, Report informs.

The airlines has not commented on this issue yet.

The dismissals at the national carrier occurred late on Sunday after it was determined the employees were linked to a religious movement President Tayyip Erdogan has said attempted to overthrow the government on July 15.