 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Airlines fires personnel after the coup attempt

    The airlines has not commented on this issue yet

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Airlines fired more than 100 employees, including management and cabin crew, as part of a purge at state institutions to root out supporters of an abortive coup, Turkish media reported on Monday, Report informs.

    The airlines has not commented on this issue yet. 

    The dismissals at the national carrier occurred late on Sunday after it was determined the employees were linked to a religious movement President Tayyip Erdogan has said attempted to overthrow the government on July 15.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi