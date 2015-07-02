 Top
    Traffic on Baku roads is stable today

    Relative traffic congestion is observed at traffic lights

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the moment, traffic congestion is not observed on the roads of Baku. 

    Report was told in the Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC).

    According to the report, at the moment, the congestion appears in Molla Panah Vagif Street, Fatali Khan Khoysky Avenue, Suleyman Sani Akhundov Street, Jeyhunbay Hajibeyov Street, Azadlig Avenue, Aga Nematulla Street, on the way of Bibiheybat and Hasan Aliyev Street when cars stop at traffic lights. 

