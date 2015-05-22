Traffic jams occured on main streets in Baku

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Now there is slow movement of vehicles on the main streets of Baku.

Report was told in Center of Intelligent Transport Management, Currently, density of a traffic stream observed in the Binagadi highway (towards the city center), Azadlig Avenue (toward the center), Khatai avenue, Ahmed bey Agaoglu street.

At the same time, the density of automobile traffic is fixed at the intersection of Mehdi Huseyn and Sheikh Shamil, Baku-Sumgayit highway (in the direction of the capital).