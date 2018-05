Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed in the streets of the capital this morning.

As Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the density is observed in January 20 circle- Baku-Sumgait highway, in the direction of Binagadi district, Bakıkhanov-Izmir streets and Koroghlu Rahimov Street .

In addition, traffic congestion occurred in Jeyhun Hajibeyli and Tabriz Streets, Khatai and Azadlig Avenues.