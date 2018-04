Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed in some streets of Baku. Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC) said to Report, traffic jam is recorded in the intersection of Hasan Aliyev Street and Tbilisi Avenue, Z.Bunyadov Avenue (towards "20 January" circle) and the intersection of Samad Vurgun Street with Bakikhanov Street.