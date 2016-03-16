Traffic exchange centers established in Baku

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers is carrying out new measures in order for centralized action of public transport in Baku, complying with the rules of public order in passenger transport and transport by taxi and cars as well as for placement of bus stops and parking.

Report was told by Rauf Mirgulamov, Specialist of the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC) for Public Relations.

According to R.Mirgulamov, traffic exchange centers are being established in Baku for solution of the mentioned issues.

'Works have been started in this direction. Most likely, such junctions will be organized near major trade and catering centers, metro stations, passenger stations, especially in the places used by majority and of public transport. Some period is required for solution of existing negative cases', R.Mirgulamov said.

Notably, drivers engaged in retail taxi activity prevent movement of public transport vehicles and passengers. They create obstacles for normal traffic of buses as well as passengers by parking their cars in the stops.