 Top
    Close photo mode

    Traffic density occurs in the center of Baku

    The congestion is observed in most of the streets

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed in the most streets of Baku.

    As Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the traffic density is recorded in Afiyeddin Jalilov Street (towards Javanshir bridge), Koroghlu Rahimov Street (towards Fatalikhan Khoyski Street), Hasan Aliyev Street and Baku-Sumgayit highway (in front of International Bus Station).

    At the same time, the congestion is observed towards Azneft circle, Niyazi Street, Neftchiler Avenue and Zarifa Aliyeva Street of the capital.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi