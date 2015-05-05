Traffic density occurs in the center of Baku

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed in the most streets of Baku.

As Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), the traffic density is recorded in Afiyeddin Jalilov Street (towards Javanshir bridge), Koroghlu Rahimov Street (towards Fatalikhan Khoyski Street), Hasan Aliyev Street and Baku-Sumgayit highway (in front of International Bus Station).

At the same time, the congestion is observed towards Azneft circle, Niyazi Street, Neftchiler Avenue and Zarifa Aliyeva Street of the capital.