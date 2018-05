Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The supply of pure water in Surakhani district will be limited today. Report was informed by Azersu, due to the accident at a water main with 500 mm in diameter, on the Jalal Gurbanov street of Garachukhur village, the water supply from the barn + 98 Sherq was stopped.

Azersu JSC apologizes for any inconvenience caused.