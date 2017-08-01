 Top
    Tbilisi will launch a new subway station

    The project costs $ 33,9 mln

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new subway station “University” will be opened in Vake-Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    Report informs citing Russian media, the station will welcome its first passengers at the beginning of next month.

    Work at the station, which construction started 22 years ago, stopped for many years, and only in 2015, the project implementation continued after financing by the Asian Development Bank. The project costs 83 mln GEL (about $ 33.9 mln).

    At present, "University" operates in test mode.

    Notably, Tbilisi subway was launched on January 11, 1966 and was the fourth subway in the former Soviet Union after Moscow, Leningrad and Kyiv. Currently, there are 22 metro stations in two lines in the Georgian capital. The total length of the lines is 56.3 km. 

