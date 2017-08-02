Swiss railway manufacturer reckons upon Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 August.REPORT.AZ/ Representation of Swiss manufacturer of railway in Belarus is looking for new buyers in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Belarusian media, "Stadler-Minsk" considering two countries as buyers for its 4 trains that couldn’t be sold to Russian Aeroekspress company.

The company's director Philipp Brunner said that the fall of Russian ruble caused a considerable reduction in the Aeroexpress deal: Aeroekspress was supplied with 11 two-storey trains. It is a vehicle consisting of 4 and 6 wagons with total of 44 wagons. 9 trains have been assembled in Belarus and already passed certification in Russia. 4 more trains are in the factory at Fanipol. We are looking for buyers for them now. We hope that trains can draw attention of Azerbaijan or Georgia. Because in those countries there are two-storey trains. This could be the best option”.

Notably, "Stadler-Minsk" and Aeroekspress signed contract worth 381 mln euros in 2014 for the purchase of 25 trains (118 wagons).