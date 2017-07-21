Statue of Shah Ismayil Khatai will be relocated

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Statue of Shah Ismayil Khatai in Yusif Safarov Street, Baku city will be relocated.

Report informs, spokesperson for the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mais Aghayev said.

According to him, approval of the Roads Optimization Project will require relocation of the monument: "With the consent of relevant authorities, the statue will be located at the designated area".