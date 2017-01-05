Special passenger bus lanes will be arranged in Baku

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Special lanes in Baku roads will be arranged for passenger buses with initiative of Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

Report was informed in BTA, the agency aims to ensure security and convenience of regular passenger transportation and create incentive for population to use public transport.

“The proposal of Baku Transport Agency on creation of special lanes for public transportation vehicles has been approved by Traffic Security Commission of Cabinet of Ministers. Initially it was decided to install appropriate road signs and arrange special lanes for public transportation vehicles on Babek, Khojaly, Nobel, Ganja Avenues, M.Useynov, A.Rajabli, M.Fuzuli (along Winter park), M.Aliyev and Y. Safarov Streets”, statement of the BTA says.