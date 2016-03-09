 Top
    Baku Transport Agency put some requirements in passenger transportation

    Removal from route will be considered in case of violations

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Peoples, engaged in regular passenger transportation by motor transport, should have staff (drivers having category, specialists, etc.) as well as personal or rented production base for motor vehicle maintenance, storage, pre-technical inspection of vehicles and pre-examination of drivers.

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), statement by the Baku Transport Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers, has addressed to persons, engaged in regular passenger transportation in the capital, declares.

    In order for implementation of the mentioned, relevant documents, including photos of production base, storage building should be presented to the Baku Transport Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers within 5 days. 

