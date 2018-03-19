 Top
    Russia applies discount for transit grain to Azerbaijan

    Russian Railways JSC issued a statement

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Railways OJSC introduced 45% discount on the transit grain from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian Railways issued a statement.

    According to the report, corresponding changes in the Tariff Policy of the Railways of the CIS countries for Transportation of Goods in International Traffic entered into force on March 1 and are effective until December 31, 2018 inclusive. The index 0.55 will be applied. 

