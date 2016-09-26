Railway project to Baku International Airport is under construction

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Work on a project of laying a railway line from Baku Train Station to Heydar Aliyev International Airport is underway."

Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.

"Instruction on the development of this project was already given", he added.

Notably, the project provides for the construction of the railway length of 25 km, which will connect the railway station to the airport.According to the original plan, the trains will run on the new route through the territory of the subway station "Koroghlu" in the direction of the village of Bina to the Airport.