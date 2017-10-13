Rail link to be established between Baku and Nakhchivan

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Establishment of rail link between Baku and Nakhchivan can be possible via Turkey or Iran.

Report informs, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said.

According to J. Gurbanov, there are two options for realization of this project: "Railway can be constructed from Kars to Sadarak. This is the territory of Turkey and the project cost is 2-2.5 billion USD. It is unknown when Turkey will allocate this funding".

"Also, Iran is constructing a road for the North-South international transport corridor. Financial cost of this road makes 1 bln USD. the Iranian side has undertaken acquiring land plots for construction. After completing all the construction work, we will be able to overcome the distance from Baku to Nakhchivan through Iran, namely passing over 1,450 km. I'd like to note that the head of state is interested in the realization of this project", the Head of "Azerbaijan Railways" said.