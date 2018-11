Passenger trains in Azerbaijan apply a new movement table

It will be happen on December 10

30 November, 2017 13:44

https://report.az/storage/news/ba9efb4c6db2c69bb57e3607cd6eaa94/c1ce6cf8-69c1-4249-8c80-c7a202edc333_292.jpg Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ On December 10, international and domestic passenger trains will switch to a new movement table for 2017-2018. Report informs referring to "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.