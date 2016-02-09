Parliamentary Committee approves draft for development of entrepreneurship and protection of domestic production in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Enterprise and Industry, was discussed a new draft law "On the anti-dumping measures, compensation and protection".

Report informs, Chairman of the Committee Ziyad Samadzade has informed about the draft.

According to him, the project has been prepared on a base of the international experience: "It is important for the entrepreneurship's development in Azerbaijan, protection of local production and markets. The document was prepared on the basis of points a number of agreements and conventions."

Attending the debate Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said that the draft provides for the implementation of the 3 groups of activities: "It includes the measures on antidumping, compensation and protection. They are aimed at protecting business entities based in Azerbaijan implementing in the country the production processes and protection products."

The meeting also discussed the draft law "On the issue of licenses and permissions".

After discussions, both drafts were recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.