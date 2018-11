Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to construct a new pedestrian crossing in front of Taza Pir mosque for the security of pedestrians in the territory of Baku called as Sovetski.

Report informs referring to "Azəravtoyol" OJSC.

According to information, parking lot for 360 cars in 12.600 square meters area will be built in front of the mosque.