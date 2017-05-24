 Top
    One more Russian airline will conduct flights to Baku

    IrAero will carry out flights on Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku route

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian IrAero company will conduct flights to Baku from June of this year.

    Report informs citing the company, new flights to the Azerbaijani capital will be conducted from Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk cities.

    Thus, flights on Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku route will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, with the first flight on June 4 via Sukhoi Superjet 100 jets. 

