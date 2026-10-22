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    New deputy chairman appointed to Baku Metro

    Infrastructure
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 15:23
    New deputy chairman appointed to Baku Metro

    Another deputy chairman of the Board of Baku Metropolitan CJSC has been appointed.

    According to Report, citing the company, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant order.

    Under the order, Zaur Nagiyev has been appointed to the position.

    The appointment brings the total number of deputy chairmen of Baku Metropolitan CJSC to three.

    Ilham Aliyev Baku Metro
    Bakı metrosuna yeni sədr müavini təyin edilib
    Назначен новый заместитель председателя Бакинского метрополитена
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