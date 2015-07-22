New aircraft of AZAL was presented to journalists - PHOTO

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ New aircraft of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC was presented to journalists today.

Report informs, "Airbus 340" model liner configured for direct flights brought from Beijing.This plane intended to carry out direct flights to New York and Europe.

At the same time, low cost declared by airline will be carried out by "Embraer" aircraft. Report was also told that discounts in 4 direction will be applied to both departure and arrivals.