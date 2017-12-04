Moscow airports change schedule for over 300 flights

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Due to weather conditions in Moscow region, more than 300 flights were delayed or canceled.

Report informs referring to the Interfax.

152 flights will land and take off with delays in Domodedovo airport. The maximum delay makes two hours.

120 flights were late in Sheremetyevo airport, 170 flights have been cancelled. 60 of them were operated by Aeroflot company. Flights to Berlin, Warsaw, Venice, Yerevan, Helsinki and Rome were also postponed.

Report was told from Heydar Aliyev International Airport that there are no delays of flights to and from Moscow.