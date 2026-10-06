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    Middle Corridor may drive transport growth in Central Asia, Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:05
    Middle Corridor may drive transport growth in Central Asia, Caucasus

    The Middle Corridor could become one of the key factors driving growth in transportation volumes in the medium and long term, contributing to the development of the economies of Central Asian and South Caucasus countries, Rhenus Group Corporate Representative Heinrich Kerstgens said at a panel session of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference, Report informs.

    According to him, the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus are recording significant growth in GDP and population, creating additional demand for goods, consumption and industrial development.

    He added that the company expects a substantial increase in transportation volumes both within Central Asia and the Caucasus and toward Europe.

    "This will be the main driver of growth, and we want to be part of this process," he said.

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