Mashtaga settlement will become 'Silent City'

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mashtaga village of Baku will be turned into "Silent City".

Report informs, this concept is reflected in the draft of General land use and zoning plan of Baku presented today to public Baku State Project Institute.

The project also provides for establishment of agricultural market, construction of the second ring road, connected to the Baku-Sumgayit highway, as well as the opening of the market and enterprises on supply for greenhouses, which planned to create in the village of Ashagi Guzdek in west Baku.