London police detained AZAL crew members

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of the passengers of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) on January 24, on Baku-London flight drank excessive amounts of alcohol and other passengers witnessed.

Report informs referring to AZAL press service, cabin crew refused to give him additional amount of alcohol despite numerous demands and that displeased him.

In Heathrow Airport London police received complaint about flight crew allegedly they behaved indecently.

As a result, AZAL flight crew members detained in order to investigate all the circumstances relating to the incident.