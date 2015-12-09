Landslide occurs on Masalli-Yardimli highway - PHOTO

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of landslide activity of the soil fell on the highway Masalli -Yardimli.

Report informs, the accident occurred at 17-18 km and covered 1.5 meters of the road.

Currently, road operation officers of Masalli No 22-Yardimli- No 23 working on the territory.

In parallel, an alternative road is planned to build in landslide zone at a distance of 400 meters. In this regard, negotiations between JSC "Azeryolservis" and executive power of Yardimli region are underway.

The length of the highway Masalli-Yardimli is 56 km. Over the last month it has been reported failures in different parts of the highway.