 Top
    Close photo mode

    Landslide occurs on Masalli-Yardimli highway - PHOTO

    Currently, construction began on alternative road parallel to the landslide zone at 400 meters

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of landslide activity of the soil fell on the highway Masalli -Yardimli.

    Report informs, the accident occurred at 17-18 km and covered 1.5 meters of the road.

    Currently, road operation officers of Masalli No 22-Yardimli- No 23 working on the territory.

    In parallel, an alternative road is planned to build in landslide zone at a distance of 400 meters. In this regard, negotiations between JSC "Azeryolservis" and executive power of Yardimli region are underway.

    The length of the highway Masalli-Yardimli is 56 km. Over the last month it has been reported failures in different parts of the highway.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi