Karlovy Vary airport eyes direct flights to Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Karlovy Vary Airport in the Czech Republic is interested in establishing direct flights with Azerbaijan and is actively working to attract tourists from the Caucasus and the Middle East, CEO and Commercial Director Alice Justina Undus told Report.

Undus emphasized that the Karlovy Vary spa region has traditionally been popular among travelers from Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

"The airport administration plans to initiate negotiations with the Azerbaijani national carrier AZAL, as well as with potential Azerbaijani low-cost carriers, to organize direct air routes. We are highly interested in increasing the number of guests and tourists from Azerbaijan in our wonderful spa region of West Bohemia," Undus stressed.

She clarified that the airport currently operates mainly as a departure point for Czech citizens, but management aims to transform this model and begin a new stage in the airport's development. The airport chief also highlighted significant shifts in passenger traffic in recent years.

"Following the halt in Russian tourist flows after the events of 2022, the airport had to adapt to the changed conditions by redirecting its strategy toward the markets of Central Asia and Azerbaijan," she added.