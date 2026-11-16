Kallas: EU views South Caucasus as part of strategy to diversify ties – Exclusive

The EU views the development of alternative transport, energy, and digital routes through the South Caucasus and Central Asia as an important part of efforts to diversify ties between Europe and Asia amid the blockage of major maritime routes, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told Report while commenting on today's ministerial meeting on security and connectivity.

"We see that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the blockage of the Black Sea corridor, and now the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, are pushing all states to seek alternative trade routes to replace existing ones," Kallas said, answering the agency's question about expectations from today's meeting with regional partners.

According to her, the countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea region are of great importance for developing transport connectivity between Asia and Europe.

"We are discussing energy connectivity, as alternative energy sources and supply routes are needed. We are also discussing digital connectivity, because today everything depends on digital connections," the EU foreign policy chief noted.

She emphasized that the diversification of ties meets the mutual interests of the European Union and its partners.

When asked about the role of security issues on the meeting's agenda, Kallas confirmed that this topic also holds a central place in the discussions.

"It is also about security. We have seen that any connections you have can be used by the opposing side to cause harm. Therefore, it is necessary to diversify your connections. That is our goal," she said.

The ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity is taking place today in Brussels following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, with the participation of representatives from the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Moldova, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

This is already the second meeting in this format involving the foreign ministers of EU member states and partners from the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Moldova, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The discussions focus on the development of transport, energy, and digital links, as well as issues of regional security.