Kakha Kaladze: Opening of BTK railway joint victory of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey

Tbilisi. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a joint victory of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, said Georgian former deputy prime minister and ex-minister of energy, new mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze.

Kaladze noted that a number of world-scale projects underway with the participation of the three countries. He stressed that Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines already play an important role in the development of the region and Europe's energy supply.

"The commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is our joint victory, and a great historic event. I believe that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will play an important role in establishing peace in the region, in economic and political development, as well as in the expansion of economic and trade, cultural relations among the countries of the world", he added.