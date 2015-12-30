Istanbul-Baku and Baku-Istanbul flights delayed

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turk Hava Yolları (THY) postponed two regular flights from Istanbul-Baku and in the opposite direction.

Report was told in THY, on December 31 TK0333 and TK0332 flights postponed due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul.

Natural phenomenon prevented the flight from Istanbul to Baku at 08:15 and from Baku to Istanbul at 15:50.

The company performs a daily 5 flights on the specified route from Baku (4 - to Ataturk Airport, 1 - to Sabina Gökçen). The cost of one-way tickets starting at 256 manats, in both directions - from 307 manats.

Spokesperson of AZAL Pasha Kesamanski said to Report that company has not canceled the flights in this direction: "There are no problems in flight operations there. There are no serious obstacles for the implementation of tomorrow's flights."

AZAL operates 5 daily flights in this direction.

Note that, due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions all flights scheduled for December 30-31 to Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen airports canceled.