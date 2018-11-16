Investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital fall by 11%

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Investments from all financial sources in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital stood at AZN 11,482,700,000 in January-October 2018, down 11.3% from the previous year, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 69.3% was directed to construction works.

The decline was caused by lagging in the investments in oil sector. Investments in non-oil sector rose by 16.7%, including by 18.2% in non-oil industry.

69.1% of investment was made in production fields, 22.6% in services, 8.3% in construction of residential houses with the total area of 1,684,400 square meters. Domestic investments constituted 62.1% of total investments.

In the structure of the investments in fixed capital, 50.2% was funds of enterprises and organizations, 13% - bank loans, 26.8% - budget funds, 7.4% - private funds, 1.9% - off-budget funds, 0.7% - other funds.