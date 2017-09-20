Wi-Fi building in Baku subway trains suggested

Baku.20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Building a Wi-Fi network in Baku subway cars is being suggested.

Report informs, Sabina Mammadli, business development director of “Azertelekom” LLC said at the transport business forum organized by the "Caspian European Club" in Baku.

According to her, “Azertelekom” appealed to State Administration of Radio Frequencies (SARF) regarding this project: “However, the problem is that since 2002 Tariff Council did not make any changes to tariffs on new technologies and wireless communication. Information on this field is not available. If the project is calculated using old tariffs, there will be no successful results".

"We have discussed the issue with the SARF. Currently “Azertelekom” is asking whether there will be made any changes to tariffs by the Tariff Council”, she added.