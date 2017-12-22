Increased number of Azerbaijanis acquiring houses in Turkey

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November, Azerbaijani citizens have purchased 62 houses in Turkey, which is more by 32% than in previous month. In general, citizens of Azerbaijani have purchased 851 houses in Turkey in January-November This means 54% increase in annual comparison.

Report informs citing the Turkey's official statistics.

In first 11 months of 2017, Azerbaijani citizens rank 6th among foreigners acquiring housing, following Iraq (3.387 houses), Saudi Arabia (3.074 houses), Kuwait (1.540 houses), Russia (1.202 houses), and Afghanistan (976 houses).