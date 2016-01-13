German airline opens representative office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Representation of German airline Hahn Air Lines GmbH passed official registration in Azerbaijan.Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes, the company is registered at the legal address: Baku, Khatai district, Babek avenue house 78, flat 63.The legal representative of the company is Emil Vrgoch (Germany).

The company registered on December 14, 2015.

Note that 100% of the shares are owned by the Hahn Air Saspo Holding GmbH, with offices around the world.Hahn Air is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).