Foundation of railway bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran will be laid tomorrow

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Groundbreaking ceremony of railway bridge over the Astara river will be held in Astara.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Economy, after the groundbreaking ceremony that will take place on April 20 a meeting of the State Commission between Iran and Azerbaijan in economic, trade and humanitarian spheres will be held.

Ministerof Economic Developmentof Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Iran'sMinister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi and other officials of the two countries will attend ceremony.