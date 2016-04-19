 Top
    Close photo mode

    Foundation of railway bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran will be laid tomorrow

    Minister of Economic Development of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Minister of Communications Mahmoud Vaezi will attend ceremony

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Groundbreaking ceremony of railway bridge over the Astara river will be held in Astara.

    Report was informed in the Ministry of Economy, after the groundbreaking ceremony that will take place on April 20 a meeting of the State Commission between Iran and Azerbaijan in economic, trade and humanitarian spheres will be held.

    Ministerof Economic Developmentof Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Iran'sMinister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi and other officials of the two countries will attend ceremony.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi