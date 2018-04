Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Delayed flight scheduled for 14:50 at the International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev in Mineralnye Vody.

Report informs, International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev confirmed this information. However, the reason for the delay of departure has not been disclosed: "The reason for the delay is unknown."

The flight will be carried out at 16:50.

717 flight performed on aircraft Airbus 319.