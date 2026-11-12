Five Cessna 172 S aircraft to be purchased for training Azerbaijani pilots
Infrastructure
- 12 November, 2026
- 16:46
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Five Cessna 172 S aircraft are planned to be purchased to train Azerbaijani pilots, Deputy Head of the Gabala Flight Crew Training Center Seymur Guliyev told journalists, Report's correspondent in Gabala informs.
According to him, the center currently has five aircraft of this model.
These aircraft are manufactured in the US and can operate on both diesel and traditional aviation fuel.
Azərbaycanda pilotların təlimi üçün təyyarələr alınacaq
Азербайджан закупит пять самолетов для обучения пилотов
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