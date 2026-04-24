Five Azerbaijani-owned vessels removed from EU sanctions list

By a decision of the Council of the European Union (EU) dated April 23, 2026, the sanctions imposed on the ASCO-owned vessel "Zagatala", as well as on the vessels "Shusha", "Karabakh", "Khankendi" and "Zangezur", owned by a joint venture of ASCO and SOCAR, have been lifted, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

According to the decision, the aforementioned vessels have been removed from the European Union sanctions list.

The positive resolution of this matter was made possible through coordinated diplomatic and legal efforts carried out by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, as well as SOCAR.

The vessels in question had been leased to third parties under long-term charter agreements, while their operations were carried out in full compliance with international regulations, including sanctions requirements. The decision is considered the result of an objective approach grounded in international law and constructive dialogue.

As a state-owned company engaged in international shipping activities, ASCO will continue to operate in strict compliance with national legislation, international legal norms and international sanctions regimes.