Ferrari recalls more than 3 thousand vehicles

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ferrari is recalling 3,082 cars sold in the US market. Report informs, referring to CNN Money they are sports cars Italy 458 and 458 spider.

In these sports cars the engine is mounted behind the rear seats and the passengers are being trapped in the car. And this, in turn, contradicts vehicles legal size according to US law.

Another problem is trunk latch. According to the United States laws, to open the tailgate there should be a hook, but the Ferrari has got two of them. One of them allows to open the trunk lid up to half, and the other to the end.

According to official figures, the model 458 Italia costs 230 thousand dollars, and the model 458 spider - 250 thousand dollars. Each model is powered by 570 horsepower V8 engines.