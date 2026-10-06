Fariz Aliyev: Middle Corridor should become a fully integrated international logistics route within 5 years

The key goal for the development of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) over the next five years is to transform it into a fully integrated international logistics route, Fariz Aliyev, head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, according to Report.

"Looking five years ahead, I believe the main transformation we need to achieve is to move the Middle Corridor from a collection of national transport systems to a truly integrated international transport corridor," Aliyev stressed.

The ministry official noted that achieving this goal requires a comprehensive approach combining the modernization of physical infrastructure with the use of soft tools, including the digitalization of workflows, harmonization of customs procedures and reduction of border formalities.

As Aliyev noted, Azerbaijan is already implementing measures to establish a national "single window" platform for import-export and transit operations, which will enhance the transparency and predictability of cargo transportation. The next priority will be to achieve technical and digital interoperability between similar systems of the countries participating in the route, including Kazakhstan, Georgia and Türkiye.

Aliyev also highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional cooperation and said that a legal and regulatory framework is being developed to coordinate the management of the corridor. Azerbaijan"s long-term strategy, he explained, is to transform from a transit country into a fully-fledged regional economic hub.