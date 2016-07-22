Extra flights from Baku to Baghdad terminated

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baghdad Alpha (421A-422A) and Bravo (421B-422B) flights from Baku have been terminated today.

Report was told in the Iraqi Airways.

The company said that Baku-Baghdad (Al Muthana)-Baku extra flights, which have been carried out by B 737/300 plane every day at 16:30 local time terminated.

The company will continue flights at 20:30 local time every day as usual.

The plane from Baghdad to Baku on the mentioned airline leaves at 16:00 local time and arrives in Baku at 19:30 local time. Plane from Baku to Baghdad leaves at 20:30 local time and arrives at 22:00 local time.

Notably, one-way ticket price for Baku-Baghdad flight starts from 247 USD, two-way ticket from 392 USD.